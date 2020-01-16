Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.75. The stock had a trading volume of 981,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

