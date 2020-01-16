Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. WP Carey accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in WP Carey by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in WP Carey by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. 302,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.38. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $93.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

