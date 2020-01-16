Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,449.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,972. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,441.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,356.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,247.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.