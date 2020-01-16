Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.47. 6,873,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a market capitalization of $630.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

