Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In other news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $144.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,691. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

