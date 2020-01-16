Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 410.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.30. 1,220,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.83. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $162.83 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

