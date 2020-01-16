Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 4,870,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.