Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.14. The stock had a trading volume of 258,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,623. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

