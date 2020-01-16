Covesting Market Capitalization Hits $1.35 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

