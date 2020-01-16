Counterparty Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $1,459.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00014718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.11 or 0.03681275 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00622250 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,392 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

