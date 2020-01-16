Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Up 11.9%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) shot up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08, 289,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 157,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 877,462 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

