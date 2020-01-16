CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,552. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

