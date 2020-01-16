Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 696,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,059. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,286,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

