Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE CEIX opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

