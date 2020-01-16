Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Conduent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.
NYSE:CNDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 876,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,573. Conduent has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 109.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 44.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 400,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 54.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 465,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
