Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Conduent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Conduent alerts:

NYSE:CNDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 876,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,573. Conduent has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 109.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 44.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 400,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 54.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 465,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.