Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.42. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 316,352 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 43.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

