Computershare (ASX:CPU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.37

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $17.68. Computershare shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 1,166,294 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other Computershare news, insider Stuart Irving 190,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Also, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$17.44 ($12.37) per share, with a total value of A$139,536.00 ($98,961.70).

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

