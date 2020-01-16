Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.99

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and traded as high as $57.37. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $57.37, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

