CoinPoker Price Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $34,749.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

