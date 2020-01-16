Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.15.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 190,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,862. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

