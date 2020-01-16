Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to announce sales of $225.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.21 million and the lowest is $218.00 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $143.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $736.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $727.60 million to $749.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $871.09 million, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $929.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,890,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 347,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 976,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 830,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.