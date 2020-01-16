Cochlear (ASX:COH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $239.99

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$239.99 ($170.21) and last traded at A$239.15 ($169.61), with a volume of 63813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$236.01 ($167.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$230.53 and its 200-day moving average is A$217.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.88.

About Cochlear (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

