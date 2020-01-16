Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,552.04

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,552.04 and traded as high as $2,687.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,680.00, with a volume of 682,194 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,040.71 ($40.00).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,569.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,624.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 471 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,287.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

