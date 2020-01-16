Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 191.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $53.12. 28,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

