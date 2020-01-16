Coastline Trust Co Buys 7,550 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $773,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $906.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

