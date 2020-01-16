Coastline Trust Co Acquires 295 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $107.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

