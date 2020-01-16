CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,200 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 114,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 291.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.