CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 11,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

CNHI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 763,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,578. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,321,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

