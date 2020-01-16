Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

