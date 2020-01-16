Clipper Coin (CCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.47 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.29 or 0.05988333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

