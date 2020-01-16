Claymore (CLM) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

