Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $94.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701,934. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

