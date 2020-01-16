Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 69.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of C opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

