Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Reduced by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

