Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Up 8.4%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.61, 462,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 353,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

