Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 145.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 81.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHT opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

