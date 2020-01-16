Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stake Decreased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 37,306.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,269,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

