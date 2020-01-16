CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.36

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHORUS LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

