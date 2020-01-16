Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.77

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.77 and last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 435455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHP.UN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

