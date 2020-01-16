China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 50,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,855. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

