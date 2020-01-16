Chimpion Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Chimpion has a market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $250,608.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004869 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.