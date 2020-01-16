Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Update

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chiasma during the third quarter worth $8,014,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 868.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 1,435,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chiasma by 39.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 151,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 85.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 376,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

