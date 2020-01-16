Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fayerweather Charles grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 39,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 57,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

CVX opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

