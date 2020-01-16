Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of CQP stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

