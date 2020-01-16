ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CCXI stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.28. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCXI. BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

