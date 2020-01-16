Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cheetah Mobile Inc. engages in developing Internet security software. The Company operates a platform that offers mission critical applications for its users and global content distribution channels. Its mission critical applications include Clean Master; Battery Doctor; Duba Anti-virus; Cheetah Browser; Photo Grid and Antutu Benchmark. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of CMCM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 280,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $571.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

