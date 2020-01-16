Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,767,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 374,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after purchasing an additional 339,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12,405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

