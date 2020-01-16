Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

