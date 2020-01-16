Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 287.1% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

LH opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $131.26 and a 12 month high of $181.49.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.