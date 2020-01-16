Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

